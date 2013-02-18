The Secret Ingredient for a Healthier Brownie Recipe

I have a serious sweet tooth, but if I indulge whenever the craving strikes, my jeans wouldn't fit. I also don't like feeling deprived, so I "healthified" one of my favorite baked goods (brownies!) by replacing some of the sugar with a naturally sweet prune puree. The end results was a delicious and nutritious chocolaty treat!
Ingredients:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/4 brown sugar
- 1/2 cup prune puree (recipe below)
- 2 tbsp cocoa powder
- 5 tbsp butter, softened
- 2 eggs
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup chocolate chips
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Use a food processor to make the prune puree and then combine it with the rest of the ingredients in a large bowl. Mix well.
- Pour batter in a prepared 8 X 8 baking dish.
- Bake for 25 minutes until brownies are cooked all the way through.
- Remove from oven and allow to cool before serving.
Prune puree: In a saucepan, heat 15 pitted prunes with 4 tablespoons of water for 5-7 minutes, until prunes are soft. Remove pan from heat and pour prunes and water into a food processor. Blend until a paste forms.
