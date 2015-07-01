The New York Times Guacamole Recipe That Sent the Internet Into a Rage

On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Times fired off an innocent tweet about guacamole.

In addition to the requisite avocado, lime juice, and cilantro, the otherwise-standard guacamole recipe—adapted from ABC Cocina, an award-winning fine-dining restaurant in NYC—adds one very untraditional ingredient: fresh English peas.

The internet did not take it well.

Peas in guacamole?! We fought two world wars and invented a space program so we could have this world? WTF. — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) July 1, 2015

The @nytimes declared war on Texas when they suggested adding green peas to guacamole. http://t.co/EDTqbzzsyE pic.twitter.com/FHjTvCaNj7 — Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) July 1, 2015

Others, like NPR's Peter Sagal, were more amused than offended.

I think the peas in the guacamole are gold and white. — ((((Peter Sagal)))) (@petersagal) July 1, 2015

I've been putting one single pea at the bottom of your guacamole every night & you NEVER FELT IT! Because you're common. — Caissie St.Onge (@Caissie) July 1, 2015

Even President Obama weighed in.

respect the nyt, but not buying peas in guac. onions, garlic, hot peppers. classic. https://t.co/MEEI8QHH1V — President Obama (@POTUS) July 1, 2015

Apparently there are a lot of guacamole purists out there.

