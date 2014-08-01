The Delicious Watermelon Popsicle You Need to Try

RELATED

Who doesn't love watermelon? Not only is it delicious, but it's low in calories, packed with vitamin C, and may even help relieve muscle soreness. Since Sunday is National Watermelon Day, we wanted to share this refreshing watermelon Popsicle recipe.

Actress, ZICO Coconut Water spokeswoman, and former Health cover star Jessica Alba recently hosted a cooking class in New York City with Casa Mono chef Andy Nusser to demonstrate how to cook with coconut water. One of the courses was this delicious four-ingredient ice pop, which creates a pretty ombré effect as it freezes. It will give your taste buds a mini tropical vacation. Enjoy!

Watermelon and Coconut Water Ice Pops

(Serves 6-8, depending on size of ice pop molds)

What you'll need:

4 cups watermelon chunks, seeds removed

1/2 cup unflavored coconut water

Juice of 1 fresh lime

2 tablespoons agave nectar

Ice pop molds, or small paper cups and Popsicle sticks

How to make it:

1. Combine watermelon, coconut water, lime juice, and agave nectar in a blender, and puree until smooth.

2. Transfer to ice pop molds or cups, insert Popsicle sticks, and freeze.