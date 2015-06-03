The 9 Highest-Calorie Meals at Chain Restaurants

So you're headed out to a chain restaurant and want to pick the healthiest one. Red Lobster should be good, right? Seafood's low in calories, high in protein, and full of good-for-you omega-three fatty-acids, right?

Think again.

While seafood can indeed boast all those nutritional perks, Red Lobster itself just had the dubious honor of being the "winner" of the 2015 Xtreme Eating Awards, held yearly by the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) to highlight the chain restaurant menu items with the highest calorie, saturated and trans fat, sodium, and added sugar counts. Head to the Lobster for a Create Your Own Combination meal—with a Traditional Lobsterita to drink, natch—and you could down 3,600 cals in one sitting. That's over a third more than the 2,000 calories the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends the average woman eat per day.

"They've taken seafood, which is a generally healthy meal, and turned it into this abomination. But what was so shocking to me is that the Lobsterita has 890 calories alone," says Paige Einstein, RD, a registered dietician with the CSPI, a non-profit health advocacy group focusing on nutrition and food safety that's been conducting the Xtreme Awards since 2007. "So you're adding on to your meal almost half a day’s worth of calories just in a drink."

In vetting the menus for more than 200 chain restaurants, Einstein and her team were looking for not only high-calorie offenders but also those that were dangerously high in fat, sodium, and added sugars. The USDA recommends limiting your total fat intake to 25 to 35% of your daily calories (that is, 44 to 78 grams) and your saturated fat intake to less than 7% (or 16 grams); the American Heart Association (AHA) suggests you consume no more than 6 teaspoons of added sugars (25 grams) a day, and the AHA and CSPI alike recommend you limit sodium intake to no more than 1500 milligrams a day.

"Restaurant meals are really a problem," Einstein says. "People eat most of their meals outside of the home. It's important for them to know that the average entrée, dessert, and appetizer averages 1,000 calories." In fact, some of the items in the CSPI report packed more than a week's worth of sodium and saturated fat.

Check out their full list of honorees (or, rather, "dishonorees," as the CSPI calls them):

IHOP Chorizo Fiesta Omelette

Photo: Paige Einstein/CSPI

Eggs can often be an excellent breakfast choice. But not when you stuff them with chorizo and cheese, top 'em with chili, and accompany them with three pancakes with syrup to boot.

Calories: 1,990

Fat: 121 grams

Saturated fat: 42 grams

Sodium: 4,840 milligrams

Added sugar: 60 grams

How to burn it off: Clean house for eight hours

Dickey's Barbecue Pit 3 Meat Plate

Photo: Paige Einstein/CSPI

As if three fatty meats—Polish sausage, pork ribs, and beef brisket—weren't enough to spell heart attack on a plate, heap on sides of fried onion and mac and cheese, a massive container of sweet tea, and a cone of the free soft-serve ice cream. It all adds up to more than a day's worth of calories and nearly eight days' worth of artery-clogging saturated fat.

Calories: 3,816

Fat: 190 grams

Saturated fat: 133 grams

Sodium: 6,834 milligrams

Added sugar: 149 grams

How to burn it off: Run for five hours

Outback Steakhouse Herb Prime Rib

Photo: Paige Einstein/CSPI

Prime rib, indeed: This 1-lb slab of meat plus sides (a dressed baked potato and classic blue cheese wedge salad) is the nutritional equivalent of having ordered three 10 oz. ribeye steaks and three sides of garlic mashed potatoes at the same restaurant (and that's assuming you only ate half the warm loaf of bread they gave you with a light schmear of butter).

Calories: 2,404

Fat: 169 grams

Saturated fat: 71 grams

Sodium: 3,565 milligrams

Added sugar: 35 grams

How to burn it off: Do 10 hours of office work

The Cheesecake Factory Louisiana Chicken Pasta

Photo: Paige Einstein/CSPI

Compared to some of the other winners on this list, bowtie pasta served with chicken, mushrooms, peppers, and onions doesn't seem so bad. Bread the chicken with a heavy Parmesan crust and drown the pasta in a sauce rich with butter and heavy cream, though, and you wind up with 80 grams of saturated fat—that's a four-day supply in one bowl.

Calories: 2,370

Fat: N/A

Saturated fat: 80 grams

Sodium: 2,370 milligrams

Added sugar: N/A

How to burn it off: Go biking for six hours

SONIC Pineapple Upside Down Master Blast

Photo: Paige Einstein/CSPI

Talk about a meal in a glass: At 2020 calories, this large milkshake is actually three full meals in a plastic cup.

Calories: 2,020

Fat: 95 grams

Saturated fat: 61 grams

Sodium: 2,090 milligrams

Added sugar: 225 grams

How to burn it off: Dance for five hours

Red Lobster Create Your Own Combination

Photo: Paige Einstein/CSPI

Grilled shrimp, sautéed shrimp, steamed shrimp—all light and healthy forms of the little crustacean. When slathered in toasted coconut, fried, and tossed in cream sauce, as it is in the Parrot Isle, Walt's Favorite, and Linguine Alfredo preparations, though, that good-for-you shrimp becomes a fatty gut bomb. Toss in Red Lobster's take on a margarita, a Caesar salad, french fries, and one Cheddar Bay Biscuit, and you'll need to be rolled out of the restaurant, practically on a stretcher. (And who sticks to just one Cheddar Bay Biscuit?!)

Calories: 3,660

Fat: 101 grams

Saturated fat: 4,174 grams

Sodium: 6,860 milligrams

Added sugar: N/A

How to burn it off: Garden for nine hours

Uno Pizzeria & Grill 2 For $12 Pick & Choose

Photo: Paige Einstein/CSPI

Photo: Paige Einstein/CSPI

Take the baked ziti, leave the deep-dish pizza for one of the salads on the Pick & Choose menu instead. Otherwise, you're basically eating three dinners in one—and getting over three days' worth of sodium, too.

Calories: 2,190

Fat: 143 grams

Saturated fat: 49 grams

Sodium: 5,420 milligrams

Added sugar: 16 grams

How to burn it off: Walk briskly for six hours

The Cheesecake Factory Warm Apple Crisp

Photo: Paige Einstein/CSPI

You could be forgiven for thinking this fruit-based dessert would be the rare healthy dessert option at The Cheesecake Factory. But you would be completely wrong. In fact, this apple crisp—which comes loaded with two scoops of ice cream, a mountain of whipped cream, and caramel sauce—contains more calories than any slice of cheesecake on The Cheesecake Factory's menu. In fact, you could eat two slices of their Original Cheesecake for the same number of cals. Yes, you read that correctly.

Calories: 1,740

Fat: N/A

Saturated fat: 48 grams

Sodium: N/A

Added sugar: N/A

How to burn it off: Golf for seven hours

Steak 'n Shake 7X7 Steakburger 'n Fries

Photo: Paige Einstein/CSPI

Photo: Paige Einstein/CSPI

What's better than a burger? Try seven burger patties stacked with seven slices of American cheese on a fluffy bun. Then wash it down with a Chocolate Fudge Brownie milkshake that's nearly 1,000 calories on its own. Better yet—don't.

Calories: 2,290

Fat: 129 grams

Saturated fat: 67 grams

Sodium: 4,980 milligrams

Added sugar: 138 grams

How to burn it off: Play racquetball for three hours

