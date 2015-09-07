The 3 Knives Every Home Chef Needs

Victor Prado

Plus what you need to keep 'em sharp forever.

Beth Lipton
September 07, 2015

Which blades make the cut? These simple yet powerful essentials.

Henckelâ€™s International classic 8-inch chefâ€™s knife

A workhorse with a tough high-carbon stainless-steel blade and a comfy handle (the steel extends through it for balance) that chops, dices and minces like a boss. ($55, amazon.com)

Wusthof classic 9-inch double-serrated bread knife

Photo: Victor Prado

The edge cleanly slices through bread or roasted meat, sans crumbs or tearing. ($110, amazon.com)

Victorinox Swiss classic 3Â¼-inch paring knife

Photo: Victor Prado

The flexible, lightweight yet supersharp blade lets you get in close on delicate jobs like coring tomatoes, hulling strawberries and slicing garlic. ($8, amazon.com)

And to keep 'em sharp, you should also pick up these handy accessories:

Victorinox 10-inch honing steel

Photo: Victor Prado

Run chefâs and paring knives a few times along this tool before each use to hone their edges. ($20, amazon.com)

King double-sided stone

Photo: Victor Prado

When honing isnât enough, use this about twice a year. The coarse side sharpens blades; the fine side refines and polishes. ($39, amazon.com)

