The 3 Knives Every Home Chef Needs

Plus what you need to keep 'em sharp forever.
Which blades make the cut? These simple yet powerful essentials.
Henckelâ€™s International classic 8-inch chefâ€™s knife
A workhorse with a tough high-carbon stainless-steel blade and a comfy handle (the steel extends through it for balance) that chops, dices and minces like a boss. ($55, amazon.com)
Wusthof classic 9-inch double-serrated bread knife
Photo: Victor Prado
The edge cleanly slices through bread or roasted meat, sans crumbs or tearing. ($110, amazon.com)
Victorinox Swiss classic 3Â¼-inch paring knife
Photo: Victor Prado
The flexible, lightweight yet supersharp blade lets you get in close on delicate jobs like coring tomatoes, hulling strawberries and slicing garlic. ($8, amazon.com)
And to keep 'em sharp, you should also pick up these handy accessories:
Victorinox 10-inch honing steel
Photo: Victor Prado
Run chefâs and paring knives a few times along this tool before each use to hone their edges. ($20, amazon.com)
King double-sided stone
Photo: Victor Prado
When honing isnât enough, use this about twice a year. The coarse side sharpens blades; the fine side refines and polishes. ($39, amazon.com)
RELATED:
14 Clever Cooking Hacks You Need to Try