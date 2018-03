The most anticipated food-fest of the year typically entails hours of prepping in the kitchen beforehand. But the good news is, all that hard work is not quickly forgotten. One of the best things about Thanksgiving is having leftovers to nibble on for days. And we're not talking about boring turkey sandwiches. Check out these simple, creative recipes that make excellent use of the main event's extras—from cheddar-ale soup and potato cakes to turkey tacos and cranberry waffles (yum).