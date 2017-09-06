How to Make a Thai Tofu Sandwich That’s Packed With Protein

Sick of your standard turkey sandwich? We don’t blame you. Cold cuts can get boring and the fast-casual fare you pick up on busy days can add up in calories, fast. That’s why we’re all about branching out for our midday meals with unique, healthy recipes we aren’t already tired of. We love tucking into a superfood-rich wrap or a hearty sandwich like this one that’s made with spicy Thai flavors and protein-packed tofu.

Want in on the tasty action? Our Thai tofu sandwich only requires a handful of easy-to-buy ingredients. All you need is tofu, fresh veggies, avocado (always), and sriracha to create this light lunch with a kick.

We love tofu for its versatility. The soy product serves as the perfect base for plenty of meatless meals. Tofu can easily be transformed in savory and sweet dishes, like cauliflower masala or dairy-free mousse. Just one cup of tofu delivers a whopping 20 grams of protein–about as much as three and a half eggs!

To make this vegetarian sandwich, sauté a slab of tofu in a pan with oil or cooking spray for about 4 minutes on each side, or until golden. Next, brush the cooked tofu with ½ teaspoon of sriracha, the Thai chili-garlic sauce known for its hot flavor.

Place the tofu, ¼ of a sliced avocado, and ¼ cup each of cucumber slices, shredded carrots, and fresh cilantro on a whole grain roll. Cucumbers have a high water content, which can help keep you feeling full for few calories, while carrots are rich in vision-protecting beta-carotene.

Just like that, you’re ready to enjoy a healthy and satisfying vegetarian lunch that’s way more exciting than your usual PB&J.