How to Make a Sweet Potato Egg Nest

You have friends coming over for Sunday brunch—what to make that will look impressive, taste good, and also leave everyone feeling energized? We have the perfect solution. These little nests combine vitamin-rich sweet potatoes (also a great source of fiber, potassium, and other nutrients), a protein-packed egg, and metabolism-boosting chili powder. Watch the video for the recipe and step-by-step demonstration. Plus, look how cute they are!

RELATED: 25 Healthy Sweet Potato Recipes

Ingredients

1 lb. sweet potatoes, ends trimmed, potatoes scrubbed and thoroughly patted dry

3 Tbsp. neutral oil, like grapeseed

3/4 tsp. chili powder, optional

Salt and pepper

12 large eggs

RELATED: 8 Excellent Recipes for Hard Boiled Eggs

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 350ºF. Using a food processor with a shredding attachment or the large grates on a box grater, shred sweet potatoes (you’ll have about 4 2/3 cups). Warm oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add sweet potatoes and chili powder, if using. Season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often, until just tender, about 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and let cool.

2. Mist a 12-cup muffin tin with olive oil cooking spray. Place about 1/3 cup potatoes in each muffin cup. Press potatoes firmly into bottom and sides of each cup. Bake for 5 minutes.

3. Crack an egg carefully into each cup. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake until eggs reach desired firmness, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes in pan before carefully removing. (Run a knife or offset spatula around edges before carefully lifting out.) Sprinkle with parsley just before serving, if desired. Chopped parsley, for garnish, is optional.

Note: Be sure to use large eggs, not extra large, because extra large will overflow the muffin cups.