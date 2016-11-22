How to Make a Sweet Potato Crust for Quiche and Pies

Sweet potatoes are one of the healthiest foods around. They’re loaded with nutrients like beta-carotene, calcium, potassium, iron, magnesium, and vitamins A and C. As a result, they’re good for your eyes, heart, and energy levels. Plus they’re low in calories, and packed with dietary fiber. In fact, just one medium baked sweet potato contains 16% of your daily fiber needs, making them a prime weight-loss-promoting food.

They’re also incredibly versatile. You can whip them into pudding, chips, pancakes, soup, or even cute egg nests. Seriously, is there anything this naturally sweet superfood can’t do? One more to add to the list: Crust!

Watch this video from Cooking Light to learn how to make a crust entirely out of sweet potatoes. Here they use it as a base for a spinach quiche, but you can also let you culinary creativity take over and use this unique gluten-free crust for any number of sweet or savory dishes.

To make it yourself, start by peeling and thinly slicing two medium sweet potatoes. Then grab a round baking dish (or whichever shape you prefer) and coat it with cooking spray. Layer the dish with sliced sweet potatoes and bake in a 350-degree oven for twenty minutes.

In a skillet, heat up olive oil and sauté chopped onions and baby spinach for a couple minutes, until the onions start to turn translucent and the spinach leaves are fully wilted. Then in a bowl, whisk together milk, salt, red pepper, eggs, black pepper, and egg whites. Next, remove your dish from the oven and fill your sweet potato crust with the spinach and onions, followed by the egg mixture, and a generous sprinkling of feta cheese. Then stick the dish back in the oven and bake for 35 minutes at 375-degrees. Finally, slice and serve!