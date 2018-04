5 Superfood Recipes That Will Fuel Your Entire Day

Try this recipe: Spinach Salad With Fried Egg and Goat Cheese

This salad has a lot going for it: crunch from the pepitas, sweetness from blueberries, and a touch of tartness from goat cheese. It's got texture, complexity, and a velvety egg yolk. What more could you want in a lunch?

Ingredients: Apple cider vinegar, shallot, Dijon mustard, black pepper, olive oil, sea salt, eggs, baby spinach, goat cheese, fresh blueberries, pumpkin seeds

Calories: 273