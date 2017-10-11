Step Up Your Dessert Game With These Superfood-Packed Sweets

Power ingredients like matcha and maca turn these ordinary deserts into superfood sweets.

Deb Wise
October 11, 2017
Hempseed Maple-Pecan Popcorn Balls

Whether you're looking for a quick snack or settling in for a TV binge, step your popcorn game up a few notches with the addition of nutrient-rich hempseeds and pecans. 

Ingredients: Coconut oil, popcorn kernels, toasted pecans, hempseed, turbinado sugar, maple syrup, unsalted butter, salt, vanilla extract

Calories: 231

Mulberry-Apple Crisps

Mulberries, apples, oats, and chia seeds mean this tasty dessert is full of fiber and antioxidants.

Ingredients: Dried mulberries, apple cider, Fuji or Golden Delicious apples, fresh lemon juice, ground cinnamon, turbinado sugar, salt, rolled oats, all-purpose flour, white chia seeds, unsalted butter, chopped walnuts, Vanilla yogurt

Calories: 249

Spirulina Sunflower Bars

Spirulina boasts high iron content, as well as protein and antioxidants. Add the good fats from the seeds and coconut, and you've got yourself a delightfully healthy snack.

Ingredients: Quick-cooking oats, sunflower seeds, pepitas, shredded coconut, flaxseed, spirulina powder, coconut oil, sunflower butter, kosher salt, raw honey

Calories: 210

Matcha Coconut Refrigerator Cookies

Besides being full of fiber, matcha may help boost metabolism and lower cholesterol. And these cookies are a delicious way to up your matcha intake.

Ingredients: Old-fashioned rolled oats, all-purpose flour, shredded coconut, bee pollen, matcha powder, baking powder, baking soda, salt, coconut sugar, unsalted butter, eggs, vanilla extract

Calories: 192

Decadent Maca Chocolate Cake

Get a boost that's more than just a sugar high, thanks to a healthy dose of maca powder.

Ingredients: Unsweetened cocoa, bittersweet chocolate, turbinado sugar, unsalted butter, eggs, vanilla extract, almond flour, maca powder, salt, cream of tartar

Calories: 254

Cappuccino Panna Cotta

Vitamin-packed kefir lends this dessert the creaminess you look for in a panna cotta, while also adding probiotic benefits.

Ingredients: Coconut milk, turbinado sugar, instant espresso, cinnamon, salt, unflavored gelatin, whole-milk kefir, vanilla extract

Calories: 220

Double Ginger-Matcha Chia Pudding

We combined matcha and chia—and added the ultra-healthy spice ginger (both fresh and powdered)—to create this good-for-you pudding with a kick. 

Ingredients: Almond milk, raw honey, fresh ginger, ground ginger, matcha powder, salt, chia seeds

Coconut-Matcha Ice Pops

These creamy, coconut milk-based popsicles are flavored with matcha to give them a nutritional punch.

Ingredients: Coconut milk, matcha powder, honey, vanilla extract, salt

Cappuccino Brownies With Coconut Cream

These cappuccino brownie bites are the lower-calorie answer to your next chocolate craving. Semi-sweet chocolate has fewer calories than classic milk chocolate, and a dash of espresso powder adds a caffeine boost.

Ingredients: Semi-sweet chocolate, butter, espresso powder, vanilla extract, all-purpose flour, egg, sugar, light brown sugar

Calories: 111

Ginger-Chocolate Chunk Ice Cream Sandwiches

Skip the cake and pie at your next dinner party and make these must-have ice cream sandwiches instead.

Ingredients: Vanilla light ice cream, bittersweet chocolate, crystallized ginger, chocolate wafer cookies

Calories: 169

Mini-Blueberry Pies Filled With Frozen Yogurt

Dates, nectarines, and blueberries bring these mini pies natural sweetness, while fro-yo made from plain yogurt adds a hit of protein to the filling. 

Ingredients: Dates, toasted almonds, almond butter, blueberries, nectarine, plain whole-milk yogurt, honey

Calories: 216

Cherry-Almond-Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Nuts make a standard cookie even better by adding heart healthy fats and a crunchy texture. These festive holiday cookies are made with almonds, chocolate, and cherries, a delicious combination that will delight your taste buds and please even the pickiest holiday guest.

Ingredients: Tart cherries, bittersweet chocolate, almonds

Calories: 94

