Recipe of the Day: Summer Melon with Fig and Prosciutto



Sara Remington

Figs, yes! Delicious, sweet, and nutritious, we love that time of year when they start appearing in grocery stores--or even on trees, if you're lucky to have one (like some of our pals here in the NYC area). Sure, figs taste just great all on their own, but this recipe combines them with other summer favorites, honeydew melon and cantaloupe.

The result is a tasty summer salad, which delivers 4 g of fiber, 127 mg of calcium, 8 g of protein, and only 212 calories per serving. Plus, you never have to fire up a grill or oven to get your tasty meal. Eat up!

Try this recipe: Summer Melon with Fig and Prosciutto