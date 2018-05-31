15 Keto Recipes for a Summer Barbecue That Are All Over Pinterest

Diet? You'll forget you're on one with so many delicious eats to choose from.
If you’ve decided to try the keto diet, you may be concerned about heading to (or hosting) a weekend barbecue. But with these blogger recipes, all you need to worry about is your summer outfit. Each of the mains, sides, desserts, and drinks are low in carbs, so you can kick back and enjoy your food without worry.
Keto 7 Layer Dip
No beans, no problem! This recipe from I Breathe I’m Hungry swaps in tasty cauliflower puree so you can dip and devour.
Cauliflower Potato Salad
This classic barbecue side doesn’t have to be eliminated from your spread, thanks to this iteration from Wicked Spatula.
Low Carb Coleslaw
This coleslaw recipe from How to...This and That offers a satisfying crunch without a high carb content.
Caprese Zucchini Summer Pasta Salad
Zoodles get a summer spin with this pasta salad recipe from Gal On a Mission.
Grilled Zucchini Pizza Sliders
These cheesy, portable bites from Kalyn’s Kitchen are the perfect poolside appetizer.
BBQ Bacon Wrapped Smokies
Meat lovers will be fighting over these bacon-wrapped sausage bites from ruled.me.
Zucchini Nacho Chips
You won’t miss potato chips with this crunchy snack, courtesy of Maria Mind Body Health.
Harissa Portobello Mushroom Tacos
These low-carb, hot-pepper vegan wraps from Healthy Nibbles and Bits are the ideal keto-friendly option for a Taco Tuesday-inspired BBQ.
Grilled Pizza With Mozzarella and Arugula
Pizza lovers will go crazy for this dough recipe, which combines cheese, eggs, and almond and coconut flours, among other ingredients. Top it with mozzarella and arugula just like Joy Filled Eats advises.
No Bun Hamburgers
Sun’s out, buns out. Switch your classic burger bun with fresh lettuce leaves, as shown in this recipe from Mince Republic.
Grilled Spicy Lime Shrimp With Creamy Avocado Cilantro Sauce
Shrimp on the barbie just got tastier with this dish from The Recipe Critic.
Summer Keto Raspberry Lemonade
Sip on summer with this flavorful lemonade from Keto Diet App.
Low Carb S’mores Bars
What's summertime without s’mores? Courtesy of All Day I Dream About Food, here's a recipe that won’t break your carb budget.
Keto Lemon Bars
These zesty squares from Hey Keto Mama offer a refreshing, low-carb bite of bliss.
Low Carb Blueberry Cobbler
Give your Fourth of July barbecue fireworks of flavor with this blueberry cobbler recipe from I Breathe I’m Hungry.
Do these recipes have you firing up the grill already? Here’s to a summer barbecue with tons of fun, a relaxing vibe, and (healthy) fat!