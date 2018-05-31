15 Keto Recipes for a Summer Barbecue That Are All Over Pinterest

If you’ve decided to try the keto diet, you may be concerned about heading to (or hosting) a weekend barbecue. But with these blogger recipes, all you need to worry about is your summer outfit. Each of the mains, sides, desserts, and drinks are low in carbs, so you can kick back and enjoy your food without worry.

Keto 7 Layer Dip

No beans, no problem! This recipe from I Breathe I’m Hungry swaps in tasty cauliflower puree so you can dip and devour.

Cauliflower Potato Salad

This classic barbecue side doesn’t have to be eliminated from your spread, thanks to this iteration from Wicked Spatula.

Low Carb Coleslaw

This coleslaw recipe from How to...This and That offers a satisfying crunch without a high carb content.

Caprese Zucchini Summer Pasta Salad

Zoodles get a summer spin with this pasta salad recipe from Gal On a Mission.

Grilled Zucchini Pizza Sliders

These cheesy, portable bites from Kalyn’s Kitchen are the perfect poolside appetizer.

BBQ Bacon Wrapped Smokies

Meat lovers will be fighting over these bacon-wrapped sausage bites from ruled.me.

Zucchini Nacho Chips

You won’t miss potato chips with this crunchy snack, courtesy of Maria Mind Body Health.

Harissa Portobello Mushroom Tacos

These low-carb, hot-pepper vegan wraps from Healthy Nibbles and Bits are the ideal keto-friendly option for a Taco Tuesday-inspired BBQ.

Grilled Pizza With Mozzarella and Arugula

Pizza lovers will go crazy for this dough recipe, which combines cheese, eggs, and almond and coconut flours, among other ingredients. Top it with mozzarella and arugula just like Joy Filled Eats advises.

No Bun Hamburgers

Sun’s out, buns out. Switch your classic burger bun with fresh lettuce leaves, as shown in this recipe from Mince Republic.

Grilled Spicy Lime Shrimp With Creamy Avocado Cilantro Sauce

Shrimp on the barbie just got tastier with this dish from The Recipe Critic.

Summer Keto Raspberry Lemonade

Sip on summer with this flavorful lemonade from Keto Diet App.

Low Carb S’mores Bars

What's summertime without s’mores? Courtesy of All Day I Dream About Food, here's a recipe that won’t break your carb budget.

Keto Lemon Bars

These zesty squares from Hey Keto Mama offer a refreshing, low-carb bite of bliss.

Low Carb Blueberry Cobbler

Give your Fourth of July barbecue fireworks of flavor with this blueberry cobbler recipe from I Breathe I’m Hungry.

Do these recipes have you firing up the grill already? Here’s to a summer barbecue with tons of fun, a relaxing vibe, and (healthy) fat!