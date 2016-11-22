4 Ways to Upgrade Your Stuffed Sweet Potato

There are lots of reasons to love sweet potatoes: These orange-hued spuds are packed with potassium, iron, and bone-building calcium. One medium-sized sweet potato boasts 37% of your daily value of vitamin C, 16% of your daily value of hunger-busting fiber, and a whopping 438% of your daily value of vitamin A (a white potato, on the other hand, only delivers 1%). Sweet potatoes also have zero fat, just 105 calories per serving, and can be used in a variety of different dishes, from sweet potato casserole to sweet potato egg nests to sweet potato pudding. What's not to love?

One of our all-time favorite ways to enjoy sweet potatoes is to stuff them. And although you could go the traditional route and fill your spud with cheese and bacon, we came up with creative new topping ideas that use better-for-you ingredients like fresh herbs and veggies. Each of these recipes below tops 2 to 4 potatoes. To cook the sweet potato, pierce with a fork and bake at 400ºF for 45 minutes.

Salted Caramel Crunch Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

You'll need: Sweet potato, pitted dates, a pinch of salt, and unsweetened coconut

Blend 10 pitted dates in a food processor; add enough hot water to form a smooth paste. Add a pinch of salt. Spread 2 Tbsp. on each potato half. Sprinkle with toasted unsweetened coconut.

Mediterranean Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

You'll need: Sweet potato, feta, pitted kalamata olives, oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, fresh oregano, salt and pepper

Mix 2 oz. feta, ¼ cup chopped pitted kalamata olives, 1/3 cup chopped oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes and 1 tsp. chopped fresh oregano (or ¼ tsp. dried). Spoon onto potatoes. Drizzle with olive oil and season with pepper.

Turkey Tacos Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

You'll need: Sweet potato, grapeseed oil, ground turkey, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, black beans, salsa, cheddar cheese, plain yogurt

Warm 1 Tbsp. grapeseed oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add 8 oz. ground turkey, 1 tsp. chili powder and ½ tsp. each cumin and garlic powder. Cook, stirring, until turkey is cooked through. Add ¼ cup drained and rinsed canned black beans and 2 Tbsp. salsa; reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Spoon onto potatoes. Top with shredded Cheddar and/or plain yogurt.

Spinach-Artichoke Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

You'll need: Sweet potato, grapeseed oil, shallow, canned coconut cream, baby spinach, canned artichoke hearts, cider vinegar, paprika, shredded Parmesan

Warm 1 Tbsp. grapeseed oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add 1 sliced shallot; sauté until tender. Stir in 1 5.4-oz. can coconut cream and cook until bubbling. Fold in 3 oz. baby spinach; sauté until wilted. Add ½ cup chopped canned artichoke hearts and 2 tsp. cider vinegar. Reduce heat and simmer until thickened. Season with salt, pepper and a dash of paprika. Spoon onto potatoes. Top with shredded Parmesan, if desired.

