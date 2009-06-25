Strangely Colored Fruit, Drug-Dependent Chickens, and Good News About Wine

- First, some sad news: Actress Farrah Fawcett passed away this morning at age 62, after battling anal cancer on and off for three years. [People]
- Passing up a big trip this year in favor of a money-saving staycation? Gather some family and friends—and this handy list of camping necessities—for the Great American Backyard Campout this Saturday. [ParentDish]
- Yellow baby carrots and purple bell peppers? We recently saw these in the supermarket and, frankly, were a bit confused. Turns out they're just a few of the strangely colored fruits and veggies making an appearance this summer. [Real Simple]
- We all know that a Mediterranean-style diet can help us live longer and reduce our risk of heart disease. The secret ingredient, says new research, might just be the wine. [Wall Street Journal]
- Of course, everything in moderation is still the best advice. Especially since a new study finds alcohol responsible for more than half of deaths among Russians ages 15 to 54 in the 1990s. [Associated Press]
- Ads appearing this month in Washington, D.C., Metro stations feature some unusual species of drug abusers: pigs, cows, and chickens. The campaign asks "Who's hogging our antibiotics?" and seems to be aimed at lawmakers voting on health care and food safety legislation. [Huffington Post]