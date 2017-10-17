4 New Stir-Fry Recipes to Try

A love letter to stir-fry fanatics everywhere: Here are 4 of our fave stir-fry recipes. Enjoy!
Stir-fry is an easy go-to when you want to make something healthy and tasty but don’t have much time. Problem is, you can get stuck in a stir-fry rut. If that’s happened to you, these four recipes—turkey and broccoli stir-fry, libido-boosting stir-fry, shrimp and snow pea stir-fry, Thai spring beef stir-fry—will let you switch up your dinnertime routine without abandoning your favorite quick dish. Each variation is healthy, not to mention delicious—even better than takeout. Enjoy!