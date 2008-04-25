An Organic Chef Shares This Fresh and Fruity Pluot Recipe

The new Napa restaurant and yoga studio called Ubuntu (that’s Zulu for “humanity toward others”) delivers the ultimate in farm-to-table cuisine. The restaurant’s menu—from chef Jeremy Fox and his wife, pastry chef Deanie—is harvested from the biodynamic-organic garden just down the road. Here, the green chef shares a great idea for a fresh-picked first course.

Thinly slice pluots (a cross between a plum and an apricot) and arrange them on a plate.Add blanched green beans, and drizzle with a basil pesto.Garnish with fresh basil and shaved Parmesan.

By Frances A. Largeman-Roth, RD