An Organic Chef Shares This Fresh and Fruity Pluot Recipe

Health.com
April 25, 2008

The new Napa restaurant and yoga studio called Ubuntu (that’s Zulu for “humanity toward others”) delivers the ultimate in farm-to-table cuisine. The restaurant’s menu—from chef Jeremy Fox and his wife, pastry chef Deanie—is harvested from the biodynamic-organic garden just down the road. Here, the green chef shares a great idea for a fresh-picked first course.

Pluot Carpaccio
Thinly slice pluots (a cross between a plum and an apricot) and arrange them on a plate.
Add blanched green beans, and drizzle with a basil pesto.
Garnish with fresh basil and shaved Parmesan.

By Frances A. Largeman-Roth, RD

