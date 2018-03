Squash is one of the most delicious and versatile veggies out there. You can use it in soups, salads, side dishes, pasta dishes, casseroles—the list is endless.

What’s better, it packs one heck of a nutritional punch. Squash is an excellent source of carotenoids, vitamin C, folate, and magnesium, meaning it has all sorts of health and beauty benefits. It can help keep your heart healthy, your bones strong, and your skin looking young, and it's also full of immune-boosting antioxidants.

There are many varieties of squash—butternut, spaghetti, and acorn, to name a few—and you'll find many of them represented in the following squash recipes. When buying your squash, look for a vibrant fruit, heavy for its size and firm to touch. Keep it stored in a cool, dry place where it should remain fresh for up to two months.