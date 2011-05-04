Healthy Cooking on the Cheap: Easy Spring Recipes in 20 Minutes or Less



By Jenna Weber

Warmer weather calls for less time spent in the kitchen! It also calls for lighter dishes that fill us up, but don't weigh us down. The dishes this week all include wonderful sources of lean protein and come together in 20 minutes or less. So step away from the hot stove, set the table outside, and enjoy an alfresco dinner with the ones you love.

Grocery list:

8 oz. soba or udon noodles

4 small bok choy

2 red bell peppers

1 lb. extra-firm tofu

Peanut butter

Rice vinegar

Tamari (soy sauce)

Sesame oil

Honey

Fresh ginger

1 bunch fresh cilantro

1 rotisserie chicken

2 large bags baby spinach leaves

1 lb. strawberries

1 small bag sliced almonds

1 log fresh goat cheese

1 lb. raw shrimp

Small bottle of coconut rum

Curry powder

Cayenne pepper

Allspice

Ground coriander

2 limes

2 mangoes

Peanut Soba Noodle Bowls

These healthy and delicious noodle bowls will please even the most finicky of meat eaters!

Serves 4



8 oz. soba or udon noodles

4 small bok choy, rinsed

2 red bell peppers, thinly sliced

16 oz. small, diced extra-firm tofu

1 tbsp. canola oil

For sauce:

1/2 cup peanut butter

2 tbsp. rice vinegar

1/3 cup tamari

1/3 cup warm water

2 tsp. sesame oil

2 tsp. honey

1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

1 knob ginger, grated (about 2 tbsp.)

Minced fresh cilantro

1. Cook noodles in boiling, salted water, then drain and rinse with cold water. Set aside.

2. Make sauce by combining all ingredients in blender or food processor, and blending until smooth, adding more warm water for a thinner sauce if desired.

3. Heat canola oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Once skillet is very hot, add tofu pieces and sear on both sides for about 4 minutes, or until a nice golden crust has formed. Be careful not to stir tofu around while cooking, just flip once and then remove from heat.

4. Add tofu and bell pepper slices to noodles. Bring another pot of water to a boil and quickly blanch the bok choy for about 30 seconds. Remove, squeeze out extra water, and roughly chop and add to noodle mixture.

5. Divide noodles amongst 4 bowls and add tablespoon of sauce to each bowl. Top each bowl with fresh, minced cilantro and serve.

Strawberry Spinach Salads With Chicken

These salads come together in 5 minutes flat and are a delicious way to use store-bought rotisserie chicken!



Serves 4

1 cup shredded rotisserie chicken

2 large bags baby spinach leaves

1 lb. strawberries, halved and quartered

1/4 cup sliced almonds

1/4 cup goat cheese crumbles

For dressing:

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 1/2 tbsp. balsamic vinegar

Pinch of sea salt

1. Toss together all salad ingredients.

2. Mix together dressing ingredients then drizzle over salad.

Spicy Caribbean Shrimp

Welcome warm weather with these Island-inspired shrimp!

Serves 4

1 lb. raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/4 cup coconut rum (or any type of rum)

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tsp. curry powder

1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper

1/2 tsp. allspice

1/2 tsp. ground coriander

1 tsp. salt

2 limes, juiced

2 mangoes, peeled and diced into small pieces

2 tbsp. canola oil

1. Wash shrimp and pat dry, leaving tails on.

2. In medium-size bowl, whisk together rum, olive oil, curry powder, cayenne, allspice, and coriander. Set aside.

3. Heat canola oil in a large skillet (or heat up the grill). Add shrimp to bowl and toss to coat with sauce. Cook shrimp for a minute or two until done—sprinkle with salt while cooking.

4. When cooked, remove shrimp from skillet and toss with diced mango and lime juice. Serve with rice, beans, and plantains.