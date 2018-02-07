This Ice Cream Is 500 Times Spicier Than Tabasco Sauce—and You Have to Sign a Waiver to Try It

Part of the delicious appeal of ice cream is its cool, smooth texture. But what happens when you infuse ice cream with lots of spice and heat? In honor of Valentine's Day, one ice cream maker in Scotland decided to find out.

"Devil's breath" is the name of the new flavor from the Aldwych Cafe & Ice Cream Parlor in Glasgow. It's made with Carolina Reaper peppers, a type of chili pepper so fiery, it set a Guinness World Record as the hottest chili pepper in the world. What gives the Carolina Reaper its scorch is its high level of capsaicin, the phytonutrient that causes a burning sensation when it hits your tongue or skin.

The new flavor is so kick-ass, customers need to sign a waiver to try it. The disclaimer states that the peppers are roughly 500 times the strength of Tabasco sauce and asks you to acknowledge that “there could be a risk of personal injury, illness and possible loss of life.”

Seems extreme for a V-Day dessert—and eating these peppers could pose real risks. These include an upset stomach, nausea, and vomiting, nutritionist Wendy Bazilian told Health. “If vomiting occurs, the acid that comes up from the stomach can irritate the esophagus,” she explained in a previous story.

Martin Bandoni, the owner of the Aldwych Cafe, said his staff members wear gloves for protection, since chili peppers can harm skin, according to the New York Post. If you happen to be in Glasgow next week and are feeling bold, be sure to proceed with caution!