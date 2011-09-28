Recipe Makeover: Fiber-Rich Spiced Caramel Bread Pudding



By Caitlyn Elf

Our annual trip to the orchard this year left me with a stockpile of apples just waiting to be turned into delicious baked goods! I'm a huge fan of almost anything with baked apples (pies, tarts, muffins, cobblers), so the hardest part for me was simply choosing one recipe. After some thought, I decided to tackle something I've never tried before—a lightened version of apple bread pudding.



Using this recipe I was able to make a handful of easy substitutions that resulted in a fiber-rich spiced caramel apple bread pudding that seems so sinless, I daresay it could pass as an indulgent breakfast!

1/2 (16-oz.) Italian bread loaf, cut into bite-size pieces (I substituted the regular Italian loaf with whole-wheat bread for added fiber.)

3 large eggs (I used only 2 eggs and subbed in 3 tbsps. liquid egg whites for the other egg.)

1 1/2 cups 2% reduced-fat milk (I replaced this with light soymilk simply because it's a bit creamier. I prefer Silk brand.)

1/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar (I used turbinado sugar—such as Sugar in the Raw—in lieu of the brown sugar for a more natural sweetness.

I was pleased to find that the above tweaks yielded a perfectly sweet bread pudding that was just as rich in flavor. Plus, the whole-wheat bread added a pleasant heartiness!