Spa Salad on a Spoon

Hosting a way-healthy crowd? You can’t beat this Celery, Radish, and Parsley Salad (see recipe below) from Cynthia Nim’s new cook­book Gourmet Game Night (Ten Speed Press, $18). Serve it in little spoons or make a big batch for a side salad.

Celery, Radish, and Parsley Salad

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

Dash finely grated lemon zest

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1/4 cup olive oil

1 cup thinly sliced radishes

1 cup thinly sliced celery

3/4 cup lightly packed chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Preparation:

1. Whisk together lemon juice, zest, and a good dash each of salt and pepper in a small bowl until the salt is dissolved. Whisk in olive oil; taste for seasoning, adding more salt and pepper, if needed. Toss radishes, celery, and parsley in a large bowl. Drizzle the salad with the dressing, and toss to evenly coat.

2. Spoon salad into 18 porcelain soup spoons (shown above, $2 each), and place them on a tray for serving.

Nutrition (per spoon):

Calories 30; Fat 3g (sat 0g, mono 2g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 0mg; Protein 0g; Carbohydrate 1g; Sugars 0g; Fiber 0g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 12mg; Calcium 8mg

Note: You can make the salad up to 2 hours ahead. Cover it with damp paper towels and keep dressing separate; toss salad and dressing together just before serving.

Reprinted with permission from Gourmet Game Night: Bite-Sized, Mess-Free Eating for Board-Game Parties, Bridge Clubs, Poker Nights, Book Groups, and More by Cynthia Nims, copyright © 2009. Published by Ten Speed Press, a division of Random House, Inc.