SoulCycle and Milk Bar Just Launched a ‘Power Cookie’—Here’s What a Nutritionist Thinks

There is just something about SoulCycle. The indoor cycling chain has a way of cultivating die-hard fans. And now they’ve got a new reason for folks to flock to their studios. Today Soul Cycle announced SoulFuel, a cookie designed to help "power your ride." Developed in collaboration with Christina Tosi, owner and chef at the award-winning bakery Milk Bar, SoulFuel is available at 20 studios across New York, Los Angeles, and the DC Metro area, as well as at milkbarstore.com ($5).

“We're always thinking of new ways to surprise and delight our riders, and as there's a significant focus on wellness and nutrition in addition to fitness today, we're thrilled to team up with Milk Bar to create SoulFuel so our riders can fuel up before and after class,” says Gabby Etrog Cohen, SVP of PR and Brand Partnerships. “As Christina Tosi is an avid rider herself, she knew exactly what ingredients would be beneficial for a challenging workout.”

But the big question is, should this cookie be your go-to fuel source?

“I like that it’s a gluten-, dairy-, and soy-free option for people with food sensitivities,” says Cynthia Sass, RD, Health’s contributing nutrition editor, who examined the list of ingredients, “and it’s made with several superfood ingredients, including almonds, oats, coconut, macadamia, and pineapple.”

But Sass also notes that the pendulum swings pretty far toward the sweet side when it comes to this yummy cookie. (And it's definitely yummy—we got to try it.) “I would consider this more of a treat, since the second ingredient is agave,” notes Sass. “It contains over four times more carbs than protein per serving. And if you eat the entire cookie you’ll be taking in 380 calories—what some people should have in a whole meal—and three teaspoons worth of added sugar, half the recommended limit per day for women.”

That said, if you are looking to indulge, go for it. Plus, a portion of proceeds from the sale of SoulFuel, will go to a different charity each quarter, including SoulScholarship, SoulCycle's non-profit arm whose mission is to bring fitness and the joy of movement to underserved youth. And we can all agree that that's something to feel good about.

Plus we kind of love the packaging and the words of encouragement on the wrapper: “Warning: May cause superpowers on and off the bike. Eat to ride. Eat to live.”

Now that’s what we call a power food!