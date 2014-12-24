3 Ways to Avoid Restaurant Fat Traps

Eating outÂ can be a diet minefieldâand menus donât always help, says a recent study. After analyzing dinersâ choices, researchers found that people were most likely to order items that were boxed off or listed in a snazzy font.

âRestaurants want you to buy, so they highlight popular items, which usually arenât the healthiest,â says study author Brian Wansink, PhD, author of Slim by Design ($17, amazon.com).

Here's how to order smart:

Ask to be seated in the right place

âPrevious research has shown that people who sit in a back booth are 80% more likely to get dessert,â Wansink says. âThose who sit near windows are 80% more likely to order salad.â

Hit up the waiter for advice

âDonât waste time trying to decode the menu, because the effects are subconscious,â Wansink says. âJust ask the server to tell you about the lighter menu optionsÂ that people really like.â

Follow the rule of two

Drinks, appetizers, and bread add up fast. âStay on track by choosing just two extras; say, a chunk of bread and a glass of wine,â Wansink says. âPeople who do this eat less and still feel satisfied.â

