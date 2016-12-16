Here’s How to Make Pizza Using a Skillet

There’s nothing better than biting into a slice of ooey-gooey, cheesy pizza. But greasy takeout pizza is often high in calories, and it can be challenging to whip up a homemade pizza pie at home without the right cooking gear, such as a pizza stone. While pizza stones are great for achieving a perfectly crispy, crunchy crust, you may not want to invest in a one-use gadget, especially since pizza stones are so large and can be difficult to store in smaller kitchens.

The good news: There’s actually a clever and easy way to make delicious pizza in your own kitchen without relying on a pizza stone--all you need is a cast-iron skillet. Don’t already have one? You can buy a handy cast-iron skillet that’s been pre-seasoned on Amazon without spending a bundle. Try the Utopia Kitchen Pre-Seasoned Cast-Iron Skillet ($17; amazon.com).

Whether you’re in the mood for savory Caramelized Onion-Pear Pizza or Arugula Pesto With Ricotta and Smoked Mozzarella pizza, this pizza-making technique opens up endless options for DIY pie. Wondering exactly how you can cook up tasty pizza using just a skillet? Watch this video from our sister brand Real Simple to learn how to make Broccolini and Olive Skillet Pizza.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

Begin by preheating your oven to 450 degrees. Break out your handy cast-iron skillet and sprinkle it with cornmeal. Next, take a store-bought pizza crust and press it into the skillet until it covers the entire surface. Cook the dough over medium heat for a total of eight minutes.

While the crust is still cooking on the stove, sprinkle it with drained, canned tomatoes, salt, sliced garlic cloves, pepper, fresh mozzarella, black olives, along with broccolini that’s been tossed in olive oil, salt, and pepper in a separate bowl. Then transfer the skillet to your oven and bake for 18 minutes. Once the crust is nice and crispy, it’s time to cut the pizza and serve up a satisfying slice.