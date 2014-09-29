Serve These Chicken and Almond Pesto Sliders at Your Next Party

Nix the beef in your chicken sliders for a healthier party food.
Whether you’re hosting a swanky soiree or a cozy game-night get-together with friends, a plate of juicy, succulent sliders are a delicious way to satisfy a crowd. However, if you’re daring enough to skip the beef, consider an equally mouthwatering take—one that will keep guests begging for more.
For this recipe from celebrity chef Lorena Garcia, it's all about lip-smacking, palm-sized chicken sliders with creamy almond pesto. Think about it: Anyone could easily slap some meat, yellow cheese and ketchup on a bun, but Garcia prefers hearty ground chicken that’s been carefully combined with jalapeno peppers for a fiery kick, as well as oozing mozzarella cheese.
To pack her chicken sliders with an extra punch, Garcia skips the mustard and instead relies on creamy-yet-crunchy homemade almond pesto featuring, yes, more cheese.
Starving? Simply whip up these irresistible morsels for any occasion…like now.