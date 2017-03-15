5 Savory Snack Bars That Taste Like a Meal, Not Dessert

The latest snack bars are packed with savory flavors, making them satisfying instead of super-sweet.
Who knew pizza (or BBQ or a veggie side dish) could fit into your gym bag? Hear us out: The latest snack bars pack your favorite savory flavor combinations into healthy, take-anywhere bites so you're no longer left with just the sweet candy bar-like varieties you typically see on supermarket shelves. Here, five of our favorite new savory snack bars to help fuel you in a pinch.
1
Mediterra Savory Bar with Bell Peppers & Green Olives
This gluten-free bar is inspired by Mediterranean diet flavors.
Nutritional information: 140 calories, 8g fat, 16g carb., 5g pro., 2g sugar
2
Kashi Savory Bar with Basil, White Bean & Olive Oil
We love that these vegan, Kosher bars are packed with filling fiber.
Nutritional information: 130 calories, 5g fat, 20g carb., 3g pro., 3g sugar
3
Savory Harvest Pizza Snack Bar
Yes, it is possible to enjoy delicious pizza flavors without all the grease! These bars are gluten- and soy-free, and a great source of protein and fiber.
Nutritional information: 180 calories, 10g fat, 17g carb., 7g pro., 4g sugar
4
Kind Sweet & Spicy Sweet Cayenne BBQ Almond Bar
BBQ lovers, rejoice! Kind's latest variety gets its smoky flavor from ingredients like pumpkin seeds, honey, molasses, and plenty of spice.
Nutritional information: 230 calories, 16g fat, 15g carb., 10g pro., 6g sugar
5
Journey Bar Nutrition Bar Rosemary
Journey bars are made with whole grains (think: quinoa, amaranth, oats, and flaxseed) and lots of herbs and spices.
Nutritional information: 190 calories, 19g fat, 24g carb., 7g pro., 7g sugar