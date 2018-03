Low in calories and packed with fresh produce, salsa is a super-healthy way to add flavor to dishes like salad, fish, grilled chicken, and the classic tortilla chip. If you typically reach for the jarred stuff, you may be surprised to learn that you can actually get more nutrients and richer flavor from homemade salsa. Since you're making it yourself, you can control ingredients like salt to know exactly what you're getting in every scoop.

Plus, homemade salsa is incredibly easy to whip up, and you can incorporate unexpected add-ins to transform the recipe way beyond the basic tomatoes-and-onions version (when was the last time you had jicama or cranberries in a store-bought salsa, for example?). Here, our favorite healthy homemade salsa recipes, from classic Mango Salsa to protein-packed White Bean Salsa.