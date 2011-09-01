Foodie Friday: Sabra Greek Yogurt Veggie Dips

By Sarah DiGiulio

Picnics scream for chips and dip (and veggies, too). These yogurt-based grocery-aisle picks keep the calories slim and the flavor full.

The product: Sabra Greek Yogurt Veggie Dips in Roasted Garlic, Spinach & Artichoke, Sun Dried Tomato, and Onion & Fresh Herbs ($3.99 for 10 ounces; available at grocery stores nationwide)

The taste factor: Roasted onion, sautéed garlic, and fresh parsley keep the classic-flavored Onion and Fresh Herb dip zesty. And the chopped veggies in Spinach & Artichoke keep the standby tasting fresh. For a Mediterranean bite, try the tangy Sun Dried Tomato with fresh pita.

The health factor: The nutrition labels on these picks let you dip with ease. Low-fat, Greek-style yogurt keeps them light—fewer than 40 calories for 2 tablespoons for each flavor (about a third the calories of similar sour-cream-based varieties) and just 1.5 grams of fat. Bonus: The yogurt swap saves you 100 milligrams of sodium, too.

Editor’s pick: I couldn’t stop dipping into the Spinach & Artichoke; try red peppers for a refreshing crunch. Leftovers? Spread into a pita pocket with hummus and extra veggies for a quick, light lunch.

Why we love it: Get the dips you love without the calorie- and fat-splurge!