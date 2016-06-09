This Boozy Rum Raisin Ice Cream Has No Dairy and No Refined Sugar

Beth Lipton

It's sweetened with nutrient-rich dates.

June 09, 2016

If you've sworn off ice cream because a) you're avoiding sugar, or b) all that dairy gives you a bellyache, good news: This rum raisin recipe doesn't call for any refined sugar or dairy. Nutrient- and fiber-rich dates and a little maple syrup give the "ice cream" plenty of sweetness, while a combo of cashews and coconut cream create a super-creamy, rich texture. Plus, it's spiked with rum-soaked raisins, so you don't have to share it with the kids. Boom.

Rum Raisin-Date Ice Cream

Yield: About 4 cups

½ cup raisins (about 3.5 oz.)

½ cup rum

1½ cups raw cashews (about 8½ oz.), soaked overnight in the refrigerator in cold water

1 15-oz. can full-fat coconut milk

3 Tbsp. coconut oil

3 Tbsp. maple syrup

½ cup pitted dates

2 tsp. vanilla extract

¼ tsp. salt

  1. Place the bowl of an ice cream maker in the freezer overnight. In a small bowl, combine raisins and rum. Let stand for at least an hour (or up to overnight).
  2. Drain cashews; rinse with cold water. In a high-speed blender, combine cashews, coconut milk, coconut oil, maple syrup, dates, vanilla, and salt. Drain raisins; reserving rum and raisins separately. Add 3 Tbsp. rum to blender. Blend until mixture is very smooth. (You should have about 4 cups.) Taste and add more reserved rum, if desired. Cover and refrigerate liquid until very cold, at least 3 hours or up to 6.
  3. Pour liquid into an ice cream maker and freeze as manufacturer instructs. Transfer to a freezer-safe container, folding in reserved raisins as you go. Cover and freeze until ready to serve.

