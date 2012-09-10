

Tomatoes, artichokes, olive oil, after being broiled

While studying abroad in London, I had the good fortune of making new friends who happened to be vegetarians. While that may not seem all that unusual, I grew up in a small U.S. town and had never come across (much less been friends with) full-blown non-meat eaters before.

What's more, my new friends introduced me to the wonderful world of artichokes. Before that I had barely known what an artichoke looked like, much less thought about putting it on a pizza. Isn’t that what pepperoni is for?

Five years later, I’d more or less forgotten about the glory that is an artichoke-topped pie, until I came across this recipe on Health.com: roasted tomato and artichoke flatbread pizza.

The recipe was simple, only requiring a few ingredients: grape tomatoes, artichokes, flatbread, Parmesan cheese, arugula, lemon juice, and olive oil. So I thought I'd give it a try.

According to the directions, the tomatoes and artichokes should have taken about four minutes to broil, and another 10 minutes to bake after being assembled on the flatbread.



Final product, with arugula and Parmesan cheese side salad

As my oven is straight out of the 1950s, the tomatoes took 10 minutes to broil, while the flatbread fared a little better, turning a "crisp golden brown" in about 13 minutes. But for those with 21st century ovens, this meal should only take 14 minutes to cook (about the same amount of time it would take to order and receive a greasy, calorie-loaded pizza).

While I was afraid I would miss the mozzarella cheese, the flavors of the tomatoes, Parmesan, and artichokes more than made up for it. The only reason I’d be tempted to add some extra cheese is so that the artichokes and tomatoes didn’t fall off the flatbread so easily.

I’m not a big fan of using my broiler, but I did like the taste it gave to the tomatoes. The arugula salad was extremely easy to make, and made a tasty side.

A nice bonus? The whole meal was only 277 calories!



