Holiday Brunch: Low-Fat Milk Lightens This Rich and Creamy Cocoa

This European-style Parisian Hot Chocolate recipe is so rich, you only need a little. The kids will go crazy for it.

Makes 8 servings

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 quart 1% low-fat milk

6 ounces high quality bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped

1/2 cup Dutch process cocoa

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup whipping cream

Whipped cream, for serving, optional

Grated bittersweet chocolate, for serving, optional

Instructions:

1. In top part of a double boiler, mix milk, chocolate, cocoa, and sugar. Place over simmering water and cook, stirring occasionally with a whisk, until chocolate has melted and mixture is smooth and hot, about 20 minutes. (Don’t have a double boiler? Heat chocolate mixture in a small saucepan over a larger pan of boiling water.) Stir in cream and heat through.

2. Pour into mugs, top with whipped cream and the chocolate shavings, if desired, and serve while warm. (Serving size: about 3/4 cup)

Variation: Make Mocha Chocolate à la Paris by substituting hot, strong-brewed coffee for whipping cream.

Nutrition:

Calories 244 (44% from fat); Fat 14g (sat 7g, mono 1g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 16mg; Protein 7g; Carbohydrate 32g; Sugars 26g; Fiber 3g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 58mg; Calcium 157mg

Recipes adapted from Sarabeth Levine

Edited by Frances Largeman-Roth

