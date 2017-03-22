For a Perfect Healthy Spring Dessert, Try This Fiber-Packed Rhubarb Crumble

Rhubarb might be the best veggie you don’t know enough about. The brilliantly colored plant, which is typically in season from April to June, fails to get much play time, since it’s usually just supporting strawberries in jam. But rhubarb is actually a super versatile ingredient all on its own.

For one, the seasonal nosh offers a unique texture and taste. Its stalks are hearty (but stringy, if not cooked all the way through) and it tastes refreshingly tart, which gives it an extra flavor layer that other pie-fillers tend to lack. Plus, rhubarb is rich in vitamins and minerals, like vitamins K and C, calcium, and potassium.

In this recipe, we combine rhubarb with naturally sweet, also in season berries to make a gluten-free, fiber-packed rhubarb crumble you won’t be able to resist. Feel free to add any combination you like. Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries all work and they’re all packed with antioxidants too.

Other superfoods like cinnamon and ground ginger round out the punchy filling, while better-for-you ingredients make the batter for the crumbly topping. For example, whole oats offer a more fiber-rich base than plain old white flour and pecans and coconut oil serves as healthier source of fat than classics like butter (sorry).

Together, the superfoods make for a springy bite that you’ll feel good about digging into, whether it’s with ice cream for dessert or a scoop of protein-packed Greek yogurt for breakfast.

Watch this video to see how simply you can make this rhubarb crumble at home, then run (don’t walk) to your nearest farmer’s market to pick up a few pieces of the beautiful spring produce.