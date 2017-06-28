How to Make Red, White, and Blue Popsicles for the 4th of July

By Beth Lipton

Celebrating the 4th of July with red, white, and blue treats is always festive and fun. But the sugar crash afterwards? Not so much. Still, it's hard to resist a craving for a frosty ice pop on a hot summer day. So we created a red, white, and blue popsicle that's just as pretty as the sugary versions you loved as a kid—only this one is made with healthier ingredients such as fruit, coconut milk, and just a touch of maple syrup, so you can slurp away with abandon.

To create this recipe, we chose two of the healthiest berries out there: blueberries and raspberries. They're a rich source of antioxidants and heart-healthy fiber. But if you don't have raspberries on hand, feel free to use strawberries instead. You can also mix acai into the blue layer for an unexpected superfood twist, or substitute honey for maple syrup. As you're making the white layer, be sure to blend the coconut milk before starting the recipe to really incorporate the fat, which tends to separate out in the can.

RELATED: How to Make Pickle Popsicles

Red, White, and Blue Popsicles Recipe

Yield: 6 pops

White layer:

1 cup coconut milk (from 1 13.5-oz. can, fat blended in)

2 Tbsp. maple syrup

Pinch salt

Blue layer:

1 1/2 cups blueberries

2 Tbsp. coconut milk

1 1/2 Tbsp. maple syrup

Pinch salt

Red layer:

2 1/2 cups fresh (or frozen, thawed) raspberries

1 Tbsp. maple syrup

Pinch salt