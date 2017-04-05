2 Fresh Ways to Cook Peas and Asparagus This Spring

Sure, the weather is warmer and the snow has melted—but to us, spring is really all about the food. Especially the beautiful, fresh produce that’s starting to show up at farmer's markets. Lucky for us, executive chef Bill Telepan, of New York City’s Oceana restaurant, has shared two of his favorite springtime recipes featuring harbingers of the new season. Both dishes are easy, healthy, creative, and of course, super delicious. Watch the video to follow along as he whips up pea pancakes and asparagus with roasted shallots. And scroll down for the full recipes below.

Pea Pancakes

Serves: 4

4 oz. sugar snap peas, strings removed

½ cup shelled English peas

2 Tbsp. milk

1 Tbsp. heavy cream

1 large egg

¼ cup all-purpose flour

¼ tsp. sugar

¼ tsp. salt

½ tsp. baking powder

Unsalted butter, for skillet

Preheat oven to 450ºF. Have ready a bowl of ice water. Bring a pan of lightly salted water to a boil. Add sugar snap peas and cook for about 2 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and transfer to ice water to chill for about 2 minutes. Remove with slotted spoon, and place in another bowl. Add English peas to same boiling water and cook until tender, about 2 to 4 minutes (depending on size). Transfer to ice water and chill for 2 minutes. Strain and transfer to a separate small bowl. In a blender, purée sugar snap peas with milk. Transfer to a mixing bowl. Whisk in cream and egg. Add flour, sugar, salt, and baking powder. Purée English peas in food processor and mix into batter. Melt 1⁄2 tsp. butter in a medium ovenproof non-stick pan over high heat. Swirl butter around pan. Use 2 Tbsp. batter to form a pancake 3 inches in diameter. Cook two at a time. After 1 to 2 minutes, when the edges start to lightly brown, place in the oven for 2 minutes. Flip the pancakes and return to oven until they are lightly brown, about 4 minutes longer. Repeat with remaining batter, adding more butter to skillet as needed. Cover pancakes to keep them warm.

Topping:

1 lb. shelled English peas (1½ cups)

8 oz. sugar snap peas, strings removed, peas cut into 3 pieces on the bias (1½ cups)

3 Tbsp. unsalted butter

½ cup vegetable stock or water

1 oz. pea leaves

2 tsp. finely sliced fresh mint

Salt

Have a bowl of ice water ready. Bring a pan of lightly salted water to a boil. Add English peas to boiling water and cook for 30 seconds. Drain, then transfer to ice water to chill for 2 minutes. Drain again. Place sugar snap peas, butter, vegetable stock, and a pinch of salt in a pot and bring to a boil over high heat. Add English peas and pea leaves, then cook until reduced to a glaze, 3 to 5 minutes. Spoon topping over the pancakes and season with salt. Garnish with sliced mint.

Asparagus With Roasted Shallots and Mustard Seeds

Serves: 4

6 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 large shallots, peeled and thickly sliced

Salt

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. red wine vinegar

2 tsp. grainy mustard

8 oz. asparagus, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces

1 Tbsp. black mustard seeds

2 Tbsp. vegetable stock or water