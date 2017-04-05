2 Fresh Ways to Cook Peas and Asparagus This Spring

Enjoy these creative veggie recipes from the chef at New York City's Oceana restaurant.
Sure, the weather is warmer and the snow has melted—but to us, spring is really all about the food. Especially the beautiful, fresh produce that’s starting to show up at farmer's markets. Lucky for us, executive chef Bill Telepan, of New York City’s Oceana restaurant, has shared two of his favorite springtime recipes featuring harbingers of the new season. Both dishes are easy, healthy, creative, and of course, super delicious. Watch the video to follow along as he whips up pea pancakes and asparagus with roasted shallots. And scroll down for the full recipes below.
Pea Pancakes
Serves: 4
4 oz. sugar snap peas, strings removed
½ cup shelled English peas
2 Tbsp. milk
1 Tbsp. heavy cream
1 large egg
¼ cup all-purpose flour
¼ tsp. sugar
¼ tsp. salt
½ tsp. baking powder
Unsalted butter, for skillet
- Preheat oven to 450ºF. Have ready a bowl of ice water. Bring a pan of lightly salted water to a boil. Add sugar snap peas and cook for about 2 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and transfer to ice water to chill for about 2 minutes. Remove with slotted spoon, and place in another bowl.
- Add English peas to same boiling water and cook until tender, about 2 to 4 minutes (depending on size). Transfer to ice water and chill for 2 minutes. Strain and transfer to a separate small bowl.
- In a blender, purée sugar snap peas with milk. Transfer to a mixing bowl. Whisk in cream and egg. Add flour, sugar, salt, and baking powder. Purée English peas in food processor and mix into batter.
- Melt 1⁄2 tsp. butter in a medium ovenproof non-stick pan over high heat. Swirl butter around pan. Use 2 Tbsp. batter to form a pancake 3 inches in diameter. Cook two at a time. After 1 to 2 minutes, when the edges start to lightly brown, place in the oven for 2 minutes. Flip the pancakes and return to oven until they are lightly brown, about 4 minutes longer. Repeat with remaining batter, adding more butter to skillet as needed. Cover pancakes to keep them warm.
Topping:
1 lb. shelled English peas (1½ cups)
8 oz. sugar snap peas, strings removed, peas cut into 3 pieces on the bias (1½ cups)
3 Tbsp. unsalted butter
½ cup vegetable stock or water
1 oz. pea leaves
2 tsp. finely sliced fresh mint
Salt
- Have a bowl of ice water ready. Bring a pan of lightly salted water to a boil. Add English peas to boiling water and cook for 30 seconds. Drain, then transfer to ice water to chill for 2 minutes. Drain again.
- Place sugar snap peas, butter, vegetable stock, and a pinch of salt in a pot and bring to a boil over high heat. Add English peas and pea leaves, then cook until reduced to a glaze, 3 to 5 minutes. Spoon topping over the pancakes and season with salt. Garnish with sliced mint.
Asparagus With Roasted Shallots and Mustard Seeds
Serves: 4
6 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
2 large shallots, peeled and thickly sliced
Salt
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
1 tsp. red wine vinegar
2 tsp. grainy mustard
8 oz. asparagus, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces
1 Tbsp. black mustard seeds
2 Tbsp. vegetable stock or water
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Place 1 Tbsp. olive oil into a small, ovenproof skillet. Put shallots in pan and sprinkle with salt. Cook on high heat until shallots begin to sizzle. Cover with a lid or foil and place in the oven until tender, about 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool.
- Make vinaigrette: In a mixing bowl, whisk together lemon juice, vinegar, mustard, and a pinch of salt into a mixing bowl. While whisking, slowly drizzle in 4 tablespoons of the olive oil.
- Warm a medium skillet on high heat and add remaining oil. When oil is just below the smoking point, add asparagus and cook until lightly brown, 3 to 5 minutes (depending on thickness). Add shallots and toss for 30 seconds. Take skillet off the flame, add mustard seeds and toast for 20 to 30 seconds, then add stock (or water) to prevent further browning.
- Place asparagus in a serving bowl and toss with vinaigrette.