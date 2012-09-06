Recipe of the Day: Potato Canapés Stuffed With Sour Cream and Smoked Trout

Need a simple and tasty appetizer for your next party? Try these mini stuffed potatoes. Ready in just 25 minutes, they're relatively low in calories and use light versions of mayonnaise and sour cream to cut back on fat.

Just steam the potatoes for 18 to 20 minutes, scoop out the the centers of the halved potatoes with a melon baller, and fill with the trout mixture.

Ingredients: mini red potatoes, pepper-crusted smoked trout, light mayonnaise, sour cream, lemon juice, chives

Calories: 136

Try this recipe: Potato Canapés Stuffed With Sour Cream and Smoked Trout

