Recipe of the Day: Zucchini Oven Chips

The summer veggie is one of our favorites! Zucchini is easy to grow, full of vitamin A and low in calories. It even makes a great snack, so check out this recipe for chips, which can be a healthier substitute for fries or potato chips.

Just dip the zucchini slices in fat-free milk, then in the breadcrumb mixture and bake for 30 minutes. Easy!

Our recipe makes 4 servings, so make sure to adjust the ingredient amounts if you're cooking for a larger group. You can also leave out the Parmesan cheese to make this recipe vegan-friendly.

Ingredients: dry breadcrumbs, fresh Parmesan cheese, salt, garlic powder, black pepper, fat-free milk, zucchini, cooking spray.

Try this recipe: Zucchini Oven Chips

