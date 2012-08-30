Recipe of the Day: Zucchini Bread

It's August, do you know where your zucchini is? Of course you do! It's piling up in your garden (or your neighbor's garden, even better).

Zucchini is one of the best treats of the summer, and what better way to enjoy it, but in zucchini bread?

This tasty recipe is light, moist, and sweet, and only 150 calories per serving.

It contains grated lemon rind, vanilla extract, and ground cinnamon for flavor. (Chopped walnuts are optional.) For this dish, you'll need 3 cups of shredded zucchini, or about 12 ounces.



Try this recipe: Zucchini Bread