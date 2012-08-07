Recipe of the Day: Yogurt Crunch Parfait

Simple and light, this yogurt parfait is a perfect way to start your day. It contains blueberries and cantaloupe, for a one-two punch of fiber and antioxidants before you’ve even finished your morning coffee!

The pumpkin seeds add texture and a healthy dose of iron, zinc, and magnesium too.

Just heat the brown sugar and butter in a pan, stir in the oats, pecans, and pumpkin seeds. Spread the mixture in a dish and bake for about 20 minutes. When the granola is ready, just layer it with the fruit and yogurt into tall glasses.

Try this recipe: Yogurt Crunch Parfait