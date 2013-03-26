Recipe of the Day: Yogurt-and-Spice Grilled Chicken Skewers

A perfect appetizer or lunch, this recipe for yogurt-and-spice grilled chicken skewers is packed with protein and calcium.

The chicken is spiced up with onion, garlic, and chili powders, cayenne pepper, paprika, and salt, as well as low-fat yogurt.

Although two skewers of chicken and two and 1/2 tablespoons of dipping sauce contain only 210 calories, you can use fat-free sour cream and yogurt to make the meal even more low-cal.

For the dipping sauce, mix the honey mustard and sour cream in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate. This sauce can be made up to 2 days in advance. In a small bowl, whisk together all marinade ingredients; set aside.

Cut each chicken breast lengthwise into 4 long, thin strips. You should end up with about 12 strips. Place the strips into a gallon-size zip-top plastic bag. Pour the marinade mixture over the chicken, and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.

When ready to cook, skewer each piece of chicken, threading it onto the end of a skewer. Preheat the grill or grill pan to medium heat. Cook for about 2 1/2 minutes on each side, testing chicken for doneness before serving (meat should be opaque).

Serve chicken while hot with the dipping sauce alongside.



Ingredients: honey mustard, reduced-fat sour cream, plain low-fat yogurt, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, chili powder, ground cayenne pepper, salt, skinless, boneless chicken breasts, metal or wooden skewers.

