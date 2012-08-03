Recipe of the Day: Warm Eggplant and Goat Cheese Sandwiches



Karry Hosford

Simple and hearty, this dish is nearly perfect for summer weekends. It's an easy way to use the tasty eggplant and juicy tomatoes you picked up at the farmer's market (or if you're lucky, your own garden), and plus it contains two of our other favorite ingredients: goat cheese and arugula.

Simply brush olive oil on slices of the eggplant, and cook in a nonstick skillet for 5 minutes per side. Spread goat cheese on the rustic sandwich rolls, and bake for 8 to 10 minutes. Layer on the other ingredients and you have a fabulous lunch, or even dinner.

This dish has about 9 grams of fiber, 137 mg of calcium, and is rich in disease-fighting antioxidants. Enjoy!

Try this recipe: Warm Eggplant and Goat Cheese Sandwiches