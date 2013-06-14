Recipe of the Day: Veggie Stack with Basil

This veggie tower delivers nutrient power! What could be better than eggplant, yellow squash, zucchini, tomatoes, and red onions on a bed of couscous? (You can also use quinoa or brown rice instead of couscous.)

This vegetarian recipe delivers 10 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber, and is about 300 calories per serving. It also has a large helping of vitamin C from the zucchini, squash, and onions.

Melt some part-skim mozzarella cheese on top, garnish with basil, and this flavorful veggie dish is ready to be enjoyed.

Ingredients: red wine vinegar, honey, garlic, olive oil, salt, pepper, eggplant, yellow squash, zucchini, couscous, red onion, tomato, shredded part-skim mozzarella, basil leaves.

