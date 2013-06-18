Recipe of the Day: Vegetarian Stuffed Mushrooms

Mushrooms are a staple in many vegetarian diets, but the bold, delicious flavors in this vegetarian recipe make it perfect for omnivores and carnivores alike.

The Portobello caps, which are stuffed with a filling made with chopped tomatoes, kalamata olives, chives, and whole-grain breadcrumbs, are baked for about 20 minutes.

One serving is 189 calories and contains 3 grams of fiber. You'll also be getting vitamins A, C and K as well as potassium from the tomatoes.

Ingredients: mushroom caps, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, coarse salt, black ground pepper, tomato, kalamata olives, whole-grain breadcrumbs, fontina cheese, chives.

Try this recipe: Vegetarian Stuffed Mushrooms

Read more: