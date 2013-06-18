Recipe of the Day: Vegetarian Stuffed Mushrooms

Mushrooms are a staple in many vegetarian diets, but the bold, delicious flavors in this vegetarian recipe make it perfect for omnivores and carnivores alike.

Rebecca Toback
June 18, 2013

The Portobello caps, which are stuffed with a filling made with chopped tomatoes, kalamata olives, chives, and whole-grain breadcrumbs, are baked for about 20 minutes.

One serving is 189 calories and contains 3 grams of fiber. You'll also be getting vitamins A, C and K as well as potassium from the tomatoes.

Ingredients: mushroom caps, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, coarse salt, black ground pepper, tomato, kalamata olives, whole-grain breadcrumbs, fontina cheese, chives.

Try this recipe: Vegetarian Stuffed Mushrooms

