Recipe of the Day: Two-Potato Salad With Mustard-Chive Dressing

When it comes to the best and worst picnic food, potato salad can be either one, depending on how you make it.

This one is tasty, and low in cholesterol and saturated fat. Made with a bit of buttermilk, it has a tangy flavor that goes well with the mayo and Dijon mustard. (Use fat-free buttermilk and low-fat mayonnaise to cut the fat even more.)

Even better, it's only 154 calories per 3/4 cup serving.

Just combine those ingredients with red-skinned potatoes and sweet potatoes (a great source of vitamin A), along with shallots, fresh chives, and chopped celery for a tasty healthy dish with a bit of crunch.



Try this recipe: Two-Potato Salad With Mustard-Chive Dressing