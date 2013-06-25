Recipe of the Day: Thai Cabbage Slaw

Unlike traditional mayo-soaked slaws, this slaw recipe calls for healthy ingredients like lime juice, rice vinegar, and chile paste, and has a rich flavor thanks to mint, cilantro, dry-roasted peanuts, and a bit of peanut butter. One serving (3/4 of a cup) is only 66 calories with 2.5 grams of fat.

What's more, cabbage is low in calories and rich in antioxidants. One cup has 54% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C and 85% of vitamin K. It also has folate, calcium, and fiber.

Feel free to add in chicken, tofu, or shrimp for added protein to keep you full.

Ingredients: lime juice, rice vinegar, fish sauce, water, creamy peanut butter, chile paste with garlic, garlic clove, napa cabbage, red cabbage, red bell peppers, shredded carrot, chopped dry-roasted peanuts, fresh cilantro, fresh mint.

