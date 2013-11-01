Recipe of the Day: Tartine with Blackberry Thyme Salad

For a simple, no-cook breakfast that's also good for you, try this Tartine with Blackberry Thyme Salad recipe.

It only takes five minutes to whip up this power snack, which will help you burn fat and maintain a balanced diet. The bread and the yogurt will keep you feeling full for longer, and the blackberries are low in calories and fat. (And good for your heart, too!)

Load up your plate with this fruit, since it's a superfood that's high in antioxidants, vitamin C and fiber.

If you can't find fresh blackberries, no worries! You can use frozen berries or other superfruits like blueberries or raspberries.

Ingredients: Blackberries, fresh thyme leaves, sugar, lemon juice, kosher salt, sourdough baguette, butter, low-fat yogurt

