Recipe of the Day: Szechuan Spicy Eggplant

Don't have a go-to recipe for eggplant? This spicy, Asian-inspired dish may be it. Healthy and easy to make, this meal is a no-brainer for lunch, dinner, or any time.

Eggplant is a great source of vitamin B, may reduce cholesterol levels, and is rich in antioxidants.

Standout Asian flavors include fresh ginger and sweet rice wine, and it's only 155 calories per serving.

Ingredients: Japanese eggplant, low-sodium chicken broth, brown sugar, low-sodium soy sauce, mirin (sweet rice wine), balsamic vinegar, chili-garlic paste, vegetable oil, garlic cloves, fresh ginger, lean ground pork, salt.

Try this recipe: Szechuan Spicy Eggplant

