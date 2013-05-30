Recipe of the Day: Summer Melon with Fig and Prosciutto

Breakfast, lunch, or dinner, pick your meal because fruit salad is perfect for just about any time of day. This fruit salad uses three types of melon (Sharlyn, honeydew, and cantaloupe) as well as tasty and colorful figs, ricotta cheese, and a bit of prosciutto.

May 30, 2013

Still, it maintains a low-calorie count, with 212 calories per serving, and 4 grams of fiber to keep you full.

We just can't get enough of its sweet and salty flavor combo!

Ingredients: Sharlyn melon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe,  prosciutto di Parma, basil, figs, arugula, extra-virgin olive oil, ricotta salata, crushed red pepper.

