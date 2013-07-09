Recipe of the Day: Summer Coleslaw

Coleslaw is a perfect summer dish, and with the right recipe, it can be healthy. Our recipe uses colorful, nutrient-packed produce such as carrots, snow peas, and radishes.

Carrots are rich in vitamin A, radishes have vitamin C, and snow peas contain vitamin C and vitamin K. And who can forget the tasty, low-cal cabbage? All together this slaw is just 185 calories per serving, so eat up!

Ingredients: cabbage, carrots, snow peas, radishes, scallions, toasted hazelnuts, parsley, poppy seeds, lemon juice, hazelnut or extra-virgin olive oil, salt, black pepper.

Try this recipe: Summer Coleslaw



