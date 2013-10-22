Recipe of the Day: Stuffed Portobellos

Temperatures are dropping, and we’ve been finding ourselves drawn to warm, hearty dishes come dinnertime. Salads may seem less appealing these days, but there’s no need to dive head first into a bowl of pasta (at least not every night.) Dinners like these stuffed portobello mushrooms make an awesome alternative.

Our recipe for stuffed portobellos is a triple threat--comforting, filling, and easy to make. Each serving packs 13.4 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber. Plus, it’s a one-dish meal! Simply mix all of the stuffing ingredients together and spoon into the mushroom caps after removing the gills.

When baked, this crispy, cheesy, and flavorful filling will squash all of your comfort food pangs. And since this dish is inherently portion-controlled, there’s no danger of over doing it.

Ingredients: portobello caps, soy crumbles, diced tomatoes, green onions, fresh parsley, parmesan cheese, reduced-fat cream cheese, italian seasoning, garlic cloves, salt, pepper, cooking spray

